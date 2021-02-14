Dr. John William (Jacob) Solan
CARTHAGE Dr. John (Jacob) William Solan, PhD Psychology, Northwestern Univ
Passed in peace on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at the age of 72. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie and his best friend Baron. Former husband of Karen and Patricia. Father of Deborah Heard, William Solan and John Solan Jr. Proud grandfather of 7. John was a licensed maritime captain who sailed the world with his beloved Bonnie. He was an eagle scout, business owner, a certified personal trainer, public speaker, avid cyclist and a voracious reader, enjoying many hours at the Sandy Brown Library. A story teller like no other. Arrangements entrusted to Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services (903) 693-3611.
