Dr. Lauren Gray Gilstrap
HANOVER — Dr. Lauren Gray Gilstrap, of Hanover, New Hampshire, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. Lauren was born on November 25, 1983 in Marshall, Texas. She was valedictorian of the MHS Class of 2002 and then became a proud Texas Longhorn, receiving a B.A. in Plan II Honors and a B.B.A. in the Business Honors Program from the University of Texas at Austin, both with highest honors. During her time at UT-Austin, she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and a Truman Scholar.
After graduating in 2006, Lauren attended Harvard Medical School, receiving her M.D. in 2010. She completed an internal medicine residency at Massachusetts General Hospital and fellowships in cardiovascular medicine as well as in heart failure and cardiac transplantation at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. During her residency and fellowships in Boston, she also obtained a Master’s degree from Harvard’s School of Public Health. Lauren and her family moved to Hanover in 2018, and she joined the faculty at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in the Heart and Vascular Center, with a joint appointment in the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice. Lauren also taught as an Assistant Professor at Dartmouth’s Geisel School of Medicine. In 2021, she became the Program Head for Advanced Heart Disease and Transplant Cardiology in the Heart and Vascular Center. Lauren’s research focused on improving the quality of clinical care for patients with heart failure, and—during her time at Dartmouth—she was recognized as an outstanding clinician and educator as well as a sought-after mentor for students, residents, fellows, and faculty.
Lauren was a person of deep faith, who above all else, cherished her children. She lived life to the fullest and excelled at virtually everything she attempted. Beyond her exhaustive list of academic and professional accomplishments, Lauren was an avid skier and snowboarder, and she enjoyed paddleboarding, climbing mountains, and traveling with her family and friends. She always pushed herself to be the best and, in so doing, helped bring out the best in others.
Lauren is survived by her wife, Janet Milley, and her two children, Katelyn and David. She is also survived by her parents, Rodney and Sherry Gilstrap, her brother and sister-in-law, Stephen and Meggie Gilstrap, and her two nieces, Abbie and Zoe. Also surviving are her grandparents, Bill and Carolyn Sullivan, aunt Cindy Cain, uncle Randy Gilstrap as well as numerous cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life service for Lauren was held at The Church of Christ at Dartmouth College on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. A private family viewing was held on Friday evening, prior to the service. A family committal will be held at Colonial Gardens Cemetery in Marshall at a later date. The family suggests you consider donations in Lauren’s memory to the Heart and Vascular Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (https://dhgeiselgiving.org/), the Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas
(https://scottishriteforchildren.org/) or a charity of choice.
