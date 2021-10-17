Dr. Rael Nidess
MARSHALL — After 73 years of life, Dr. Rael Nidess (June 17, 1948 – Sep 13, 2021) died at his home in Marshall, TX.
Rael was born in Denver, CO. As the son of a Jewish World War II veteran, he grew up keenly aware of the Holocaust. Coming of age during the Civil Rights movement, he saw injustice firsthand. However, he also witnessed the power of committed reformers and nonviolent protest to change the course of history and make the world a better place. These experiences were to leave a lasting impression on him and influence the rest of his life.
In 1969 Rael was drafted. As a Conscientious Objector, he completed his service at General Rose Memorial Hospital as an orderly, an experience that inspired him to become a surgeon. After graduating from the University of Colorado School of Medicine and completing his urology residency at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill he opened up practice in Beaufort, SC. He completed his career as Chief of Surgery at Marshall Regional Medical Center, as well as Assistant Clinical Professor at Louisiana State University and the Veterans Affairs hospital in Shreveport, LA.
In retirement he supported campaigns to improve human dignity and opportunity, end unjust persecution, and preserve the environment for future generations. He enjoyed playing the guitar, jazz and blues music, running, bicycling, and racing his 1994 Honda Prelude with the Red River Region of the Sports Car Club of America. He shared a sense of humor that delighted in both sharp wit as well as the absurd with his friends and family.
As a staunch atheist, he requested no religious ceremony or permanent memorial to mark his passing. In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to make a donation or take an action to improve the lives of others – a cause that Rael dedicated his life to. Alternatively, spend time with your family and let them know you love them.
He is survived by his children, Daniel (40) and Andrea (38), his granddaughter, Giselle (10), and his sister, Tanya (71).
