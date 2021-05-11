Dr. Robert W. Palmer, Sr.
MARSHALL A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church for Dr. Robert Palmer. A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, May 11th at the Downs Funeral Home with a Rosary being held at 7 p.m. Interment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery in Marshall, TX.
Robert William Palmer was born September 19, 1942 in New Orleans, LA to James Calvert Palmer and Jeanne Reck Palmer. He married Emelie Rose Smith on August 16, 1963 in New Orleans. He was a devout Catholic and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marshall, where he loved and served his church faithfully. He had a love for medicine and felt honored to be a member of the American Medical Association & the Texas Medical Association, working as a Pathologist for 42 years. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He was also active in the 4-H club, and the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed being at his farm and on his tractor, or riding horses and raising cattle. He loved his gardening, but most of all, he loved his family time, whether it be at the beach or snow skiing in Colorado.
Dr. Palmer is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Emelie Rose Palmer; children, Robert Palmer, Jr. of San Angelo, TX, David Patrick (Janet) Palmer of Marshall, TX, Melissa (Gerald) Hewitt of Shreveport, LA, and Henry James Palmer of Marshall, TX. Also surviving Dr. Palmer is his sister, Jennifer Cote Palmer of Florida; grandchildren, Henry James Palmer, Jr., Andrea, Jacqueline, Robert III, Brian, Erin, Bradley, Reid, Theresa, and Ashley; great grandchildren, Karrahlynn, Eric, Aurora, Sydnea, Alli, Ty, Jackson, Morgan, Evelyn, Emery, and Ella; great great grandchildren, Adrian, and Adalynn.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Arledge, Kevin Mackey, Brian Arledge, Mike Verhalen, James Palmer, and David Thompson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Billy Westbrook, Sam Baxter, and Valerie Allman.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in his memory or East Texas Food Bank.
We are so sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you and your family. The Harold Family.
Bob was one of my oldest and dearest friends. I miss our Tuesday “board “ meetings at Billy’s office. Test in peace my friend. We shall meet again.
