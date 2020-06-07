Earl Hubert Courtney
MARSHALL Our hearts are saddened by the passing of a very special father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and devoted friend. Earl Hubert Courtney, age 90, passed away on May 30, 2020, as a result of Chronic Renal Disease.
He was born on February 12, 1930 in Diboll, TX. to Hubert William and Pinkie Virgie Grimes Courtney. He is survived by his daughter, Judy Jordan (A.D.), his son, Mike Courtney (Dianne), of Marshall, his grandson, Brandon Courtney (Patty), of AR., great-grandson Jaden Courtney also of AR., his son, Elwin Derryberry (Sarah) of Angelina County, twin brothers Eddie and Freddie Courtney of Angelina County, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-children and step-grandchildren, in-laws, out-laws, and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, his sister Alice Ford and his brother Myrel Courtney.
Dad knew and loved the Lord and enjoyed attending River Crossing Cowboy Church whenever he could.
Dad's hobbies were fishing, hunting, gardening, and family reunions. He was a master at cat fishing. The only thing he liked to do better than catch catfish, was cooking them up to his perfection and eating them. With a green thumb, his vegetable gardens always flourished with bounty which he often shared with others.
On January 16, 1952, Dad was inducted into the United States Marine Corps (Semper Fi) serving in the Korean War. During his tour of duty he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal, and the United Nations Service Medal.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Jacque Wise-Griffith and the entire staff at Reunion Inn for the excellent care they gave Dad and for loving him as they all do. No matter what part you may have played, large or small, THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts.
Also, a heartfelt thanks to some very special people in Dad's life, Christi Gibbs (step-daughter) and Heather Simmons (step-granddaughter) (Zachery) for the many visits, calls, goody bags, haircuts, gifts, outings, shakes, burgers, fellowship, hugs and kisses, and to Scotty Gibbs for taking him fishing. The simple gift of your time brought him such joy. Time spent with y'all was some of his happiest times. He loved y'all dearly.
There will be no public visitation or memorial service for Dad at this time. His wishes were to be cremated and his ashes placed near his mother and father's graves in the Prairie Grove family cemetery in Diboll. A private family memorial will be planned at a later date at that location.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.downsfuneralhome.com.
