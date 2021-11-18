Earl Lester “Pinky” Scott
MARSHALL, TEXAS — Funeral services, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday November 20, 2021 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Macedonia Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Peoples Legacy Annex from 4:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. Mr. Scott was born November 29, 1940 and transitioned on November 12, 2021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.