Earnest Bertram Knighten
MARSHALL, TEXAS Earnest Bertram was born on May 3,1947 to Earnest Knighten Jr. and Daisy Stano Knighten in Marshall, Texas. He attended Park School, J H. Moore Elementary, and graduated from H.B. Pemberton High School class of 1965 where he was a member of the marching band under the direction of the late Boston Russell. He is preceded in death by his father; mother; brother, Tyrone and sister, Candace. He is survived by 5 brothers, Douglas (Dorothy) of Humble, Texas; Derrick (Linda) of Desoto, Texas; Ronald (Charlie) of Garland, Texas; Eddie (Gloria) of San Antonio, Texas; and Samuel (Bridgett) of Marshall, Texas; special friend, Wanda Wilson and a host of nieces and nephews. Graveside Service under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, Texas will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Nichols Cemetery, Marshall, Texas.
