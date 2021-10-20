Earnest Frank Oldham
ROWLETT — A Celebration of Life for Plano Police Department Lieutenant Earnest Frank Oldham, 57, will be Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Prestonwood Baptist Church, 6801 West Park Boulevard, Plano, TX. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 4pm-7pm at Williams Funeral Home, 1600 South Garland Avenue, Garland, TX. A private burial will follow the celebration. Mr. Oldham died Thursday, September 16, 2021, from health complications due to COVID-19.
Mr. Oldham was born to Bill and Joy Jones Oldham on January 16, 1964, in Kermit, TX. In 1965 the family moved to Marshall, TX when his father accepted the position of Chief of Police. Mr. Oldham graduated from Marshall High School in May 1982.
Following in his father’s footsteps, Mr. Oldham began his law enforcement career in 1987 as a patrolman in Garland, TX and moved to the Plano Police Department in 1992. He progressed through the ranks becoming a lieutenant in 2011 currently supervising three sergeants and 25-30 patrolmen.
Mr. Oldham married the love of his life, Kelli Wynn, May 16, 1992. They became parents of twins, son Jeremy Ryan and daughter Natali Morgan, November 13, 2004. Mr. Oldham was a devoted father and husband. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle in his earlier years, but his passion was being with his family. He loved watching Jeremy play football and Natali cheering for the team as a cheerleader for their school.
Survivors include his loving wife of 29 years, Kelli; son Jeremy Ryan and daughter Natali Morgan; mother Joy Oldham of Longview, TX; sisters and brother-in-law Betty Oldham Emery of Marshall, TX and Curtis and Rena Oldham Brister of Calhoun, LA; mother-in-law Glenda Wynn of Rowlett, TX; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Robert and Kim Wynn and Mike and Jeanie Wynn of Rowlett, TX and Richard and Shelby Wynn Casrez of Montebello, CA; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Bill Oldham; his father-in-law Robert Wynn; and his brother-in-law Mike Emery. He is also survived by his fur babies Jasmine, Annie, Teddy, Lola, Mrs. Wynn’s fur baby Lucy and the newest family member six-week old Thumbelina, a pygmy marmoset monkey.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Oldham Family at helpahero.com, the Plano Police Association at planopa.firstresponderprocessing.com or a local animal shelter or humane society.
