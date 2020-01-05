Eddie Ray Carpenter
MARSHALL Eddie Ray Carpenter, 83, of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully on January 1st, 2020 after a brief illness.
Eddie was born September 26th, 1936 in Marshall, Texas to Annie Bell and Allen Carpenter Sr. He was the third of nine children. His family and friends knew him for his extreme intellect and his witty and eccentric personality. In 1952, he graduated from H.B. Pemberton High School at the age of 16, which signaled the beginning of a distinguished and charmed life.
Throughout his life, he exhibited resourcefulness and responsibility beyond his years. This was evidenced by his first job at Matthewson Drug (1951-1952) in which he delivered prescriptions and other items on his Cushman Scooter. Eddie Ray pursued his professional career and lived in many places, including Dallas, Houston, and Kansas City, Kansas.
Eddie's accomplishments are too numerous to mention, but a brief overview includes, an honorable service in the United States Marine Corps from 1956-1958, bachelor's degrees from the University of Michigan and Bishop College, and master's degrees from Texas Southern University and University Missouri - Kansas City. He held a number of distinguished positions during his life, including General Motors Corporation, Merchandise Manager at Montgomery Ward, Senior Training Coordinator at Brown and Root, Inc., and Senior Management at Texas Employment Commission. Eddie was also a licensed Claims Adjuster through the State of Texas.
However, his proudest achievement was marrying the love of his life, Maurie Flowers, on August 5th, 1967. Maurie affectionately referred to him as Bubba. Eddie and Maurie lived a full life together. They were well-traveled and known for taking exotic vacations. Although they didn't have children, they lovingly mentored and guided their numerous nieces and nephews. The dynamic couple celebrated 50 years of marriage. Eddie cherished Maurie dearly and remained faithfully by her side until her death in 2017.
Eddie had many hobbies, including reading, photography, family genealogy, classic vehicles, traveling, sports and jazz. He had begun writing a book about his mother's family history. He was also dedicated to the cleanup and revitalization of the historical Pope City African-American Cemetery in Harrison County. He was an active Mason.
Eddie is survived by his brothers, Lewis of Dallas, Tx; Booker and wife, Kaye, of Marshall, Tx; David of Marshall, Tx; sister, Annie Ruth and husband, James, of Dallas, Tx. Additionally, he had many nieces and nephews and shared a special bond with his nephew, Booker Jr. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Maurie; parents, Annie Ball and Allen Sr.; and four siblings, Milton, Anthony Wayne, Allen Jr., and Robert Sr.
Please join us in celebrating his life on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. The repast will be held at Elisha's Food for the Soul.
