Edgar Curtis Walker
JEFFERSON, TEXAS Funeral services for Mr. Edgar Curtis Walker, 90, of Jefferson, Texas will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021 in the Captain Wm. Perry Chapel at 2:00 PM with Rev. Richard Pruitt officiating and Dick Dobbins and P.J. Winters assisting under the direction of Haggard Funeral Home of Jefferson, TX. Interment will be conducted Monday, June 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Rosewood Park Cemetery in Longview, Texas.
Mr. Walker was born on February 14, 1931 in Rosenberg, Texas to Luther Curtis Walker and Juanita Fern (Hopkins) Walker and passed away in Marshall, Texas on June 25, 2021.
Ed graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1949 with 16 classmates. After a year in college, he joined the US Navy for four years. After the Navy and several deployment adventures he became a Texas Game Warden. He had a great love for the outdoors including fishing and hunting which he enjoyed sharing those times with his family and his friends.
Mr. Walker was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Rosemary Walker; brother, Robert (Bob) Hopkins Walker, Captain in the US Air Force who was killed in the Korean War; wife Pat Walker; and brother in law Jon Maxwell. He is survived by his son Mike (Carol) Walker; daughter Charlotte (Agustin) Garcia, son, Eddie (Pat) Walker. Grandchildren, James(Meagan) Walker and their daughter Remington; Terra (Jeff) Croley and their son, Walker; Melissa (Joe) Armenta and their sons Tyler and Gabriel; Jon Eric (Loreta) Garcia and their sons Jacob, Caleb, and Lucas; Sara Walker and her son Carter; and Chad Walker. His stepchildren, Chuck Bailey, Mary Carpenter, and Rebecca Wampler; sister in law, Jean Cox, nieces Rae Hoffacher, and Karen Wheeler.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jon Eric Garcia; James Walker, Tyler Brown, Chad Walker, Tom McCool, and Gary Green. Honorary pallbearers will be the Retired and active Texas State Game Wardens.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Lifecare Hospice or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.haggardfuneralhome.com
