Edith Jean Sloane
MARSHALL Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Edith Jean Bruce Sloane on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at The Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX. A visitation of family and friends will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home.
We lost a true Southern Belle! On November 25, 2019, Edith Jean Bruce Sloane passed away quietly and with the grace with which she lived. A graduate of Mr. Lynn's Modeling School, Houston, Mrs. Sloane was an icon of style and coached Miss Marshall contestants in poise and presentation.
A Swepco employee for 30 years, she was dedicated to helping her customers lead a better life. Known as the Queen of Cinnamon Rolls, the only thing that overshadowed her culinary skills was her timeless beauty.
She was preceded in death by her beloved son, David Sloane; husband, Sam Rigling; parents, Will Bruce and Lemmie Morehead Bruce; sister, Doris Vona, and brothers, Lynn and Billy Bruce.
She is survived by son, Maurice Sloane; daughter, Debra Phillips and Rick Phillips; granddaughter, Alisha Smith and husband Randy; great grandchildren, Lainey, Levie, and Daniel Swayne Smith.
A gift from God, her great nephew, Levi Vona held her in his arms and heart with infinite love and she him. Known as the second of the Gold Dust Girls, her loving and generous sister, Nell Bryer, is our pillar of strength. Along with her sister, she is survived by the third Gold Dust Girl, her life-long best friend Imogene Ross, who upon learning of Edith's passing stated My life will never be the same. A multitude of nieces and nephews, her extended family held her on the pedestal she was comfortable occupying.
Pallbearers will be Randy Smith, Micheal Bryer, Paul Bryer, Robert Bryer, David Bryer, Valentine Perales, Austin Bryer. Honorary Pallbearers Harry Bryer and Thomas Stoller.
