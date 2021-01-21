Edna Harber
MARSHALL A memorial service for Mrs. Edna Harber will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 4:00PM at Downs Funeral Home. Bro. Pete Sellers will officiate the service. Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00PM on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home.
Edna Merle Harber was born on October 25, 1933 to her parents Willard and Rena George in Harrison County, Texas. Mrs. Harber passed away at her home on January 19, 2021. On November 7, 1950 she married the love of her life, Garland Leon Harber Jr., a union that spanned 70 years. Mrs. Harber was employed by Child Protective Services for many years.
Mrs. Harber is survived by her children, Donna and Phillip Ford, Baron and Sarah Francis, David Godwin; grandchildren, Jason and Christie Shepard, Baily and Chad Atchley, Jacob Francis, Justin Dollison; great grandchildren, Abby and Logan Shepard, Zoey, Phoebe, and Caden Atchley, and Sadie Dollison; sister-in-law's, Johnnie Faye Baker, Jamie Richards, Ingrid Wambach, and Annie Woods; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; loving caregivers, Debra Gulley, Sandia Meyers, Michelle Elwood, Jill Butler, and Sonya Maxwell.
Mrs. Harber is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter, Teresa Harber Godwin; siblings, Vera Mae Anderson, and William Allen George.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Harrison County Foster Children's Services, P.O. Box 387, Marshall, Texas 75671.
Online condolences can be made at www.downsfuneralhome.com
