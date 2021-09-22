Edna Trice
KARNACK, TX — Graveside Services for Mrs. Edna Trice, age 75, of Karnack, TX will be held Friday, September 24, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Family Cemetery in Leigh, TX. Bro. Craig Evers of Pope City Baptist Church will be officiating. A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX.
Mrs. Edna Trice was born July 26, 1946 to Mr. Theodore Ernest Green and Mrs. Nellie Platt Green in Karnack, TX.. She passed from this life September 17, 2021 in Bossier City, LA.
Edna Green Trice was raised in Karnack. She attended and graduated from Karnack High School. She married the love of her life, Mr. Charles Trice, October 7, 1972 at Karnack Baptist Church. The two raised their children on their beautiful family ranch. Mrs. Edna and Mr. Charles owned C & E Grocery Store until their retirement. She was a caring and kind person, always ready to help anyone in need. That caring extended to animals as well, especially all of the animals on the ranch. Mrs. Edna was always willing to lend an ear, you could talk to her about anything. Christmas was always a special time at the Trice Home, she always made sure the tree was decorated beautifully. Above all else, Edna Trice loved her family dearly.
Mrs. Edna Trice was preceded in death by her loving husband and best friend, Mr. Charles Trice, her parents; and her siblings, Joann Green Ashby, Jaynell Akes, T.E. “Buddy” Green, Jr., and James Green. Left to cherish her memory are her children, James K. Harris, Karen Trice Cason, David C. Trice and his wife Brenda, and Garett W. Trice; her grandchildren: James Kirby Harris (Jake) and Kadie L. Cason; her sister, Virginia Shelton and husband Carl, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends. Mrs. Edna Trice is greatly loved and will be deeply missed.
