Edward Newman Smith, Jr.
MARSHALL — Edward N. Smith, Jr., a lifelong resident of Marshall, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the age of 93. His services will be held at Downs Funeral Home on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 2:00 with Bob Bryant officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home before the service at 1:00.
Ed was born in Marlin, Texas, on February 22, 1929 to E. N. Smith Sr. and Bessie Edmundson Smith. He attended Marshall schools, college at Kemper Military School and Baylor University, then Baylor Law School. He met and married the love of his life, Geraldine Norris, on November 23, 1950. His law school was interrupted by a call to the U.S. Air Force, where he served as Procurement Officer at Barksdale Air Force Base. After his service, he returned to Baylor and finished law school.
Returning to Marshall, he had a distinguished and successful law career for 61 years serving the people of his hometown and surrounding area.
He was appointed District Judge of Harrison County by Governor Clements and served in that capacity for two years. He was an avid pilot; excellent marksman, shot trap competitively; co-owned Smith Furniture Company and a ranching business with his brother, Wesley Smith.
Many summers were spent enjoying the mountains in Lake City, Colorado with his family.
He served faithfully as a deacon in the First Baptist Church of Marshall, and in his later years attended Cypress Valley Bible Church. He served on the Board of the Hope Pierce Tart Scholarship Fund for 44 years, served 25 years on the Board of Marshall National Bank and 30 years on the Board of Trustees at East Texas Baptist University. He was very proud to be an active member of Gideons International.
Ed will be remembered by his steadfast and strong faith in His Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ. He lived an upright life before all who knew him and most importantly, God. He was greatly loved and will be missed by his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Geraldine Norris Smith: his son and family; Edward and Amanda Smith, Meredith and Jason Coe, Benjamin Cohen: daughter and family; Sandra Buckner McPhail, Kristie and Lyle Walker, Stephen and Makenzie Buckner, Lee Buckner: and Elizabeth Smith, former daughter in law.
He has eight great grandchildren: Madison Coe, Jackson Coe, Bella Coe, Garrett Coe, Elle Walker, Skylar Walker, Lindlee Buckner, and Sutton Buckner.
He is also survived by his nephew and wife, Wes and Lynn Smith, his niece, Sharon Knoerzer, and several grandnieces and nephews.
Thank you to the staff at Oakwood House and Assist Care for providing excellent care over the last few years and to Marshall Home Care and Hospice for their recent care. Our heartwarming gratitude is extended to Jacque Kirkland, Jordan Nelson, Carolyn Dollar, Dianne Rudd, and Norma Starr.
A special thank you to Virginia Pierce, the Judge’s executive assistant of 34 years, whose friendship and service has been an essential part of our family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Cypress Valley Bible Church or East Texas Baptist University.
