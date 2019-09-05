Edwin A. Sheffield
MARSHALL Graveside services for Edwin A. Sheffield, age 95, of Marshall, TX will be conducted at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery in Baytown TX.
Mr. Sheffield was born September 9, 1923 in Crosby, TX to Arlis Adelbert Sheffield and Surena Hargrave, and passed away September 2, 2019 in Marshall, TX.
Edwin Sheffield graduated Robert E. Lee High School and worked as a mailroom clerk before enlisting in the United States Navy in 1942. Mr. Sheffield married the love of his life, Dorothy Dot Bishop, in Memphis, TN on June 6, 1943, the night before leaving for active duty. Edwin would proudly serve the country he loved as an Aviation Radioman, serving in World War II in the Pacific Front aboard the Nehenta Bay Aircraft Carrier CV-74. After leaving the U.S. Navy in 1945, Mr. Sheffield would go on to have a successful career at Humble Oil and Refining Co. and later Exxon where he was promoted from mailroom clerk to the position of laboratory tech. first class. Edwin was a man who enjoyed spending time with his family, he coached both little league and teen baseball teams that they were on. Edwin was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Highlands, TX, and also a member of First Baptist Church of Highlands, TX. Edwin enjoyed spending much of his time in the outdoors hunting, fishing, and attending the activities of his children and grandchildren. After his retirement Mr. Sheffield enjoyed both traveling and hunting trips with his wife, and playing senior citizen softball. Edwin loved his family most of all.
Mr. Sheffield is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, of 70 years, his parents, 2 sisters, and 3 brothers. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Sheffield Flowers Yancey; his son, Edwin Brad Sheffield and friend Karla Winn; grandchildren, Sean Burnett and wife Nancy, Jared Flowers and wife Michelle, Josh Flowers, Seth Flowers and wife Shelby, Stacy Sheffield, and Stefanie Burgin and husband Beau, 6 great grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.
