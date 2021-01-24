Elaine Woodley Harris
MARSHALL Elaine Woodley Harris was born October 16, 1947 to Luke and Euba Woodley of Marshall, Texas. She battled with health issues for many years yet had a positive outlook on life and would stop at nothing to be with family. After a hard fought battle with COVID she passed away January 21, 2021. She was raised in Marshall, attended Marshall Schools, and graduated from Marshall High School. She attended Stephen F. Austin University where she received her Bachelors in Arts and Masters in Education. She spent her entire career, of 34 years, at David Crockett Elementary as a kindergarten teacher. Elaine was a dedicated, compassionate teacher. She truly loved and was loved by her students. In 2005, she received teacher of the year. Even after retirement she was a sought after substitute teacher. She married Dana Harris on August 8, 1970 and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past summer. She was a loving wife and an outstanding mother. Family was always a priority to her. She never passed up a vacation to the beach and loved the white sand beaches of Destin and Watercolor, Florida. In later years, Dana and Elaine were able to travel and enjoyed seeing other parts of the world including Italy, France, England, Ireland and Alaska. Her passions included her love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, her Church, her Sunday School Class, her family, and her friends. She was a member of First United Methodist Church since she was a child. She enjoyed playing Bridge with a local group of ladies for 48 years. She and her husband also enjoyed spending time with supper club for 30 years. She never passed up an opportunity to make and decorate sugar cookies for birthdays and special occasions. She was a huge George Strait fan and went to numerous concerts. She was well known for taking pictures. Lots of pictures. She is survived by her husband, Dana, and their two sons, Madison and Lauren Harris of Dallas, Texas and their 3 children, Preston, Nathan, and Margaret, and Justin Harris of Houston, Texas and his son, Luke. She also is survived by numerous cousins from the Woodley and Mercer families of Elysian Fields. She was always proud of the Woodley family heritage. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Luke and Euba. One of her close friends wrote: she was loving, caring, thoughtful, considerate, faithful, and diligent. She was always positive in her illness and knew her destiny as a Christian. She will be missed but has moved to her heavenly home. The family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses, and other staff at Everest Hospital in Longview, Summer Meadows in Longview, and Longview Regional Hospital in Longview for their love for their patients and their love of duty during this pandemic we are experiencing. In lieu of flowers, the family would request that donations be made to the Day School at First United Methodist Church or to the Trustees at First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Houston Street, Marshall, Texas 75670. Funeral Service will be held at 4:00pm on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Marshall. Service will be available via livestream from the Meadowbrook Funeral Home Facebook page. (Please be advised that FUMC follows strict adherence to CDC guidelines. Masks and social distancing are required before entering). Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
