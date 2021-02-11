Elbert Wilson
KARNACK Elbert Wilson was born on Jan 22, 1957 in Karnack Tx to the late parents of Woodrow and Dorothy Wilson. He attended George Washington Carver and Karnack District. He was married to his lovely wife Evy Wilson for 28 years. He was a loyal servant to his God. He departed this life on Feb. 5, 2021. He will be missed. Arrangements are entrusted to Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services (903) 693-3611
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.