Elder Derrick Dwayne Holmes
CARTHAGE Celebration of Life for Elder Derrick Dwayne Holmes will be held 1:00 PM, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Rosehill Gardens Cemetery, Marshall, Texas. Viewing will held 2 PM- 5 PM, Friday, June 19, 2020 at Black's Funeral Home, Carthage, 6 PM - 8PM at Winnfield Funeral Home, Shreveport, Louisiana, Saturday, June 20, 2020, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Interment will be in Rosehill Gardens, Marshall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.