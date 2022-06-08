Elizabeth “Liz” Brooks
MARSHALL — “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die.” John 11:25-26
Loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother, Elizabeth Myers Brooks, went home to be with the Lord on June 5, 2022. She was born January 4, 1943 in Marshall, Texas to parents, Hill Perryman Myers and Emma Jo Mitchell Myers, as the sixth of seven children born to that union. She loved her siblings and growing up in a large family.
Liz, as everyone called her, graduated from Marshall High School in 1961 and attended Panola Junior College. She recalled those years with great fondness, loved her classmates, and maintained many of those friendships throughout her lifetime. She may be remembered as the director of ExtraSteps Senior Program and the coordinator for the Auxiliary and the Chaplains at Good Shepherd Medical Center/Christus, here in Marshall. She loved working with the senior community and considered them treasured friends. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church and the Pairs-n-Spares Sunday School Class which was devoted to her in prayer, love and deeds throughout her cancer journey. She is preceded in death by her parents, Hill Perryman Myers and Emma Jo Mitchell Myers; sister, Glenda Jean Myers; brother, Harold Myers and Joel Myers; son-in-law, Todd Fitts, and in-laws, Mildred and Ralph Poole. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 57 years, Charles; her daughters, Stephanie Fitts and Jennifer Brooks, and her grandsons, Tucker and Brooks Fitts; her siblings, Sue Myers Cantrell (Earl), Mitchell Myers (Nan) and Judy Myers McArthur (Harold). She is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews, Steve Cantrelle (Debbie), Michelle Myers Uchak (Adam), Misty Myers Roberson (Jimbo), Mindy Myers Preston (Kyle), Mitch Myers, Kevin Uselton, Kory Uselton, Kyle Uselton (Jinni), Christy Myers Babineaux (Spencer), Lindy Myers, Ron Rose (Kay); grand nieces and nephews, cousins, and a host of friends whom she loved like family.
Services will be held at First Methodist Church on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 2pm with visitation one hour prior to the service. A family burial service will follow at Linn Flat Cemetery in Nacogdoches. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are Charlie Bradshaw, George Lewis, David Brasher, Chuck Spencer, Wallace Boersma, Glynn Byman, and Wallace Hall. A special thank you to Jeanne Lake McElvogue, a long-time friend from junior high school days. Jeanne was devoted to caring for Liz throughout her cancer journey offering her housing, transportation and loving daily care during her long-term stays being treated at MD Anderson in Houston. Flowers are permitted or donations to the charity of your choice, or to Pairs-n-Spares, c/o First United Methodist Church, 300 East Houston Street, Marshall, TX 75670. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
