MARSHALL Elizabeth Redfern Newberg of Marshall, Texas went to be with her Lord on May 3, 2021. She was born on December 25, 1920 in Winfield, Texas to Earl Redfern and Madie Melton. She was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church, Marshall, Texas and a member of the first women's graduating class of the United States Marine Corp. Mrs. Newberg is survived by her daughter, Mary E. Cook and son-in-law, Larry Cook; son, Glenn W. Newberg, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Mary Katherine Becker Newberg; son, Mark L. Newberg and daughter-in-law, Debra Skinner Newberg; son, Michael E. Newberg and daughter in-law, Klara Newberg; daughter, Martha M. Newberg along with eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild, numerous cousins and very special friends. Mrs. Newberg is preceded in death by her parents, Earl Redfern and Madie Redfern Atkins; stepfather, Lee Atkins; and husband, Glenn W. Newberg, Sr. A private burial will be in the Colonial Gardens Mausoleum in Marshall, Texas led by the Reverend David Kennedy. Visitation will be Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 2-4 pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. The family would like to express a special thank you to all of her medical service providers for their care and love. The family asks that in lieu of floral tributes donations may be made to your favorite charity in her name.
