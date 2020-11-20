Ella Mae Jones Wilson
GLENN HEIGHTS Funeral services for Mrs. Ella Mae Jones Wilson, 79, of Glenn Heights, Tx, formerly of Karnack, will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. The service will be held at Community Missionary Baptist Church, Cedar Hill, Tx. Interment will follow in the Andrews Cemetery, Karnack at 3 P.M.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.