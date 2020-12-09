Ellen Huckaby Bankston
NACOGDOCHES Ellen Huckaby Bankston, age 95, passed away on December 6, 2020, in Nacogdoches, Texas. She was born on April 14, 1925, in Waco, Texas, to Irene and Richard Huckaby and was the oldest of three daughters. Ellen was married to John William Bankston, who preceded her in death in 1982. Ellen and John have one son, Tom Bankston, Nacogdoches, Texas. Professionally, Ellen worked in the banking industry for twenty years initially at First National Bank, Marshall, Texas, and followed by Heritage Bank, Duncanville, Texas, and First City National Bank, Grand Prairie, Texas. She held the diploma in banking from the American Institute of Banking. Ellen and John owned and operated John's Shoes, a popular shopping spot in downtown Marshall. She moved to Nacogdoches to be the House Director for the Delta Zeta Sorority. She was initiated as a member of that sorority during her many years of service. Volunteerism was a high priority for Ellen. She was a member of First United Methodist of Nacogdoches where she taught the University Sunday School Class and was a member of the Open Door Sunday School Class. While living in Marshall, Ellen served as President of the Demolay Mothers' Club, American Legion Auxiliary, Smiley Sumner Post #267, and the Business & Professional Womens' Club. She worked as a leader for the Marshall Camp Fire Girls. She was a member of the Pilot Club in Marshall. Ellen was on the Grand Prairie YMCA, Board of Management. In Nacogdoches, she was a member of the Business & Professional Womens' Club.Those who knew her best were impressed by her amazing talent in painting. Pictures of flowers, nature scenes, and animals adorned the walls of her home and those of family members. She was a member of the Marshall Art League. Ellen was loved and adored by her family and friends all her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John, a dear aunt, Ollie Shumate, and sisters, Patsy Huckaby Shotts, and Marcie Huckaby Johnson, and nephew Ricky Shotts. She leaves behind her son, Tom, and wife, Debra Bankston, and granddaughter, Emily Bankston, Kingwood, Texas, along with nieces, Sharon Shotts Allen and Cathy Thompson, and their children. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM at the Tyler Memorial Park, Tyler, Texas. Reverend Emily Bankston, Ellen's granddaughter, will preside. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church, Nacogdoches, Texas, or a charity of their choice. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Cason Monk-Metcalf, Nacogdoches.
