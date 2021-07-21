Ellen Raven White
MARSHALL Our beloved Ellen Corine Raven White (AKA Bobbie) was born October 22, 1940 to the late Robert Raven and Eula Sneed Raven, the third eldest of eight siblings.
Ellen graduated from H. B. Pemberton High School in 1958 where she was a member of the girls' basketball team and other clubs. She matriculated at Wiley College, earning a Bachelor of Education degree in 1961 and a Master's degree in Reading from the University of Wisconsin.
Ellen started her teaching career in Kansas City, Missouri and later San Bernardino, California. She was employed by Milwaukee Public Schools as a Reading Specialist for 33 years, retiring in June 2006.
Ellen was a member of Solomon Community Temple United Methodist Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After returning to Marshall in 2013 she reunited with her home church, Miles Memorial C. M. E.
She enjoyed bowling, adult coloring, working out at the gym, power walking and outings at the casino. She was a member of the Silver Sneakers Club. She also loved line dancing.
She entered into the hands of the Lord peacefully on July 14, 2021. Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Raven and Eula Sneed Raven; husband, Leonard White; son, Gerald White; and brothers, Robert Raven, Jr. and Ula C. Raven.
She leaves to cherish her memory: four sisters, Nelwyn (Willie) Ratcliff of Longview, Texas, Gwendolyn (Charles) Williams of Marshall, Texas, Helen (Carlton) Fisher of Marshall, Texas, and Wanda Raven of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; one brother, Melvin Raven of San Jose, California; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Memorial Service for Ellen Raven White will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Miles Memorial C. M. E. located at 704 Francis Street in Marshall, Texas.
Entombment will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park located at 13235 W. Capitol Drive in Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005.
Arrangements entrusted to Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services (903) 693-3611.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.