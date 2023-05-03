Ellen Sue Poindexter
VAN, TEXAS — Ellen Landers Poindexter passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, after years of chronic illness. She and her husband Ken had recently moved to Van, TX to be near family after living in Marshall for the past 30 years.
Mrs. Poindexter was born on April 20, 1940, in Camden, AR, along with her twin brother. They were officially named Ellen and Ellis, but among family and close friends, they would always be known as “Buddy and Sissy.” She graduated in 1958 from Stephens High School in Stephens, AR. She was a record-setting basketball star who led her team to many championships. She went to nursing school and was a nurse at various hospitals over the next decade until she married Kenneth W. Poindexter on January 21, 1972. On October 18, 1973, their only child, Kenna Marie, was born. She was a loving wife and mother, even while struggling with Multiple Sclerosis. Mrs. Poindexter was also active in the community. She sold advertising for the Stephens Chamber of Commerce and was named Citizen of the Year in 1987. She and her husband have been faithful members of the Churches of Christ in Stephens, Marshall and Van. She was also a writer of poetry and generously gave the gift of her words to many family members and friends in times of both joy and sadness. In her final years, Mrs. Poindexter suffered from Dementia associated with Parkinson’s.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 51 years, Kenneth; daughter Kenna (Todd) Kempton of Van; grandson Brayden Kempton of Searcy, AR; granddaughter Brittney Kempton of Fort Worth; and much-beloved great-granddaughter, Imani Okigbo of Fort Worth. She is also survived by her twin brother, Ellis Landers, of Sherwood, AR; sister Marianna Laney of Buena Vista, AR; and brother James (Letitia) Landers of Camden, AR. She was preceded in death by her parents, Junius L. and Frances Walker Landers; and her grandparents John P. and Anna Daniel Landers and Oliver W. and Capitola Stewart Walker.
Visitation will be at The Cammack Family Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall on Thursday, May 4, from 5 - 7 pm. There will be a separate visitation at Proctor Funeral Home in Camden, AR, on Friday, May 5, from 6 -8 pm. A graveside services will be Saturday, May 6, at 10 am at Stephens Cemetery in Stephens, AR conducted by her son-in-law Todd Kempton.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Y Pham of Marshall for his years of dedicated medical service to Mrs. Poindexter; to Oakbrook Nursing Home in Whitehouse for caring for her when she could no longer stay at home; and finally to Hospice of East Texas for making her final days as peaceful as possible.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in the form of contributions to Stephens Cemetery c/o Maye Delaney, P.O. Box 516, Stephens, AR, 71764.
