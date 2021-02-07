ELMER WAYNE BROOKS
MARSHALL Wayne Brooks, 77, of Marshall, TX, was born in Memphis, TN, on October 14, 1943 to his parents, Elmer H. Brooks and Cora Scoggins Brooks. Mr. Brooks passed away on January 22, 2021. Mr. Brooks he worked and retired from Safeway, Borden, Lance Chips, and Marshall Snacks. He was a resident of Marshall, where he spent most of his adult life. Mr. Brooks enjoyed gardening and working in his yard. He was a generous person who loved helping others and doing for those whenever he could. Mr. Brooks was a devout Christian and lived for the Lord, he attended and was a member of Port Caddo Baptist Church. He was a selfless man who loved and adored his family.
Mr. Brooks is survived by his wife of twelve years, Carla Nolan Brooks; children, Barbara Brooks, Tina Woods and husband, Orin; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nephews and niece.
Mr. Brooks is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer H. and Cora Brooks; sister, MaryLou Bulleit; grandson, Joey Tex Jefcoat; great-granddaughter, Hayleigh Rae Williams.
Graveside service for Mr. Brooks will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 10, 2021 in New Grover Cemetery under the direction of Downs Funeral Home of Marshall, with his grandson, Billy Wayne Jeffcoat officiating.
