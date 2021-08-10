Emma Jean Dunlap Scott
GRAND SALINE Emma Jean Dunlap Scott of Grand Saline, TX, passed into eternal life in Heaven on Thurs., Aug. 5, 2021. Born in 1936 in Tatum, Texas to Elvie H. Dunlap and Annie Pitts Dunlap, she was Carthage High School's 1954 valedictorian. A 1957 TWU graduate, she married the love of her life, Orville L. Scott. A classroom teacher for 35 years, Emma Jean and Orville were active in mission work in Mexico, the Lower Rio Grande Valley, San Andres, Colombia, China, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, and teaching at the Baptist Theological Seminary of Reuschlikon, Switzerland. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Linda Dunlap of Longview; children James Scott of Fort Worth, John (and Suzanne) Scott of Murphy, and Elizabeth (and Darrell) Steadman of Fort Worth; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
