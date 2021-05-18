Emma Lou Smith
DIANA A funeral service for Emma Lou Smith will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Downs Funeral Home, visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Officiating the service will be Bro. Leonard Nichols and Bro. Craig Evers. Interment will follow the service going to Piney Cemetery in Harleton, Texas.
Emma Lou Smith, 83, of Diana, Texas was born on February 17, 1938 in Mims Chapel, Texas to her parents Hattie Lee Hodge and Dewey Little. Mrs. Smith passed away on May 15, 2021 in Marshall, Texas. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Harleton, Texas. Mrs. Smith married the love of her life, Albert Louis Smith, they were happily married for 44years. She loved fishing, hunting, gardening, going to garage sales and most of all, her family.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her children, Cindy Sanders and spouse, Johnny Wayne, Roger Perkins and spouse, Tammy, Michael Speights, Roger Smith and spouse, Rose, and Steve Perkins and spouse, Sandy; grandchildren, Michelle Warner, Louis Smith, Chris Perkins, Hunter Smith, and Elizabeth Sanders; eleven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and her best friend, Ada Jackson.
Mrs. Smith is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert Smith; two grandchildren, Mark Perkins and Melissa Brittain; sister, Minnie Forrest; brother, Starnes Little.
The family of Mrs. Smith would like to say thanks to Marshall Hospice and Marshall Manor for their care.
