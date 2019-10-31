Emmitt Marks
MARSHALL On January 25, 1940 in Longview, Texas Emmitt Marks was born to Julian Marks and Eddie Lee Marks. Emmitt grew up in the small East Texas town of Marshall, Texas. He attended Dunbar Elementary School and H.B. Pemberton High School where he graduated in 1960. After graduating from high school, he spent several years in the United States Army where he served in Yokohama, Japan. After leaving the military, he settled in Los Angeles, California and worked in several major cities for General Motors. He leaves his seven children; Emmitt Marks, Jr., Eurimica Marks-Oslinz, Ronnie Marks, Latasha Marks, Anthony Marks, Gregory Marks, and Carl Marks (d); two brothers Albert Marks (Kay) and Elbert Marks(Opal), a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and grandchildren. Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall, Texas. Interment with military honors will be at McJohnson Cemetery, Marshall, Texas. Viewing will be from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Peoples Funeral Home.
