Emory Cleon Sparks
MARSHALL — Emory Cleon Sparks was born November 11, 1964 in Marshall, Harrison County, Texas to Londell and Merline Lester Sparks. He was a 1984 graduate of Marshall High school in Marshall, Texas. He was employed as a custodian at Marshall Public Schools for several years until his battle with leukemia began in 2001. He joined Shiloh Baptist Church at an early age. On October 6, 2007 he was united in holy matrimony to Avonne Jenkins Anderson Sparks. Later, due to their reunion, he became a faithful member of New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Emory departed his life on September 15, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, Londell and Merline Lester Sparks; two brothers, Earnest Sparks, Sr. and Lavencia Sparks; and three grandchildren. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Avonne Jenkins Anderson Sparks; sister, Priscilla Sparks; children, Jamarcus Sparks, Jelecia Sparks and Jaquinton Sparks; stepchildren, Clifford Anderson, Sr., Chantae Nugent, Clenton Anderson, Jr. and Cedric Anderson; 17 grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends. Viewing 5-7pm, Friday, 9/24/21 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Service 1pm, Saturday, 9/25/21 at Texas & Louisiana Baptist Association Building. Interment New Boggy Cemetery, Bethany, LA. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
