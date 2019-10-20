Enid Manning Rideout
TEMPLE Enid Manning Rideout, 97, of Temple, died October 9, 2019 in Waco.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26, at Oak Park Church. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at Colonial Gardens in Marshall, Texas.
Enid was born May 13, 1922 near Wilmot, Kansas to Earl and Carrie Manning and Her family, including her seven siblings, Nola, Omer, Harry, George, Earl, Joy, and Dean, moved from Kansas to the DeRidder, Louisiana area in 1925. She married Tom Rideout December 23, 1944. They raised three children, Buddy, Tommy, and Merry in Jefferson and Marshall, Texas. Tom died in 1993. Enid moved to Temple in 2005 to be near her daughter, Merry. She was a member of Oak Park United Methodist Church in Temple.
Enid was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; her son, Buddy; and a granddaughter, Megan.
She is survived by her son, Tom Rideout and wife, Peggy; daughter, Merry Wilburn; daughter-in-law, Leana Westergaard; grandchildren, Tim Wilson, Kristen Wilson Dorighi and husband, John, Jeff Rideout and wife, Stephanie, and Josh Wilburn; and great-grandchildren, Peter, Ben, and Nina Dorighi.
In lieu of flowers, Enid loved Oak Park Methodist Church, 5505 S. 31st Street, Temple, TX 76502. She also loved her wonderful caregivers from Providence Hospice, 6700 Sanger Ave., Waco, TX 76710
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX 76708
254-752-5900
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26, at Oak Park Church. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at Colonial Gardens in Marshall, Texas.
Enid was born May 13, 1922 near Wilmot, Kansas to Earl and Carrie Manning and Her family, including her seven siblings, Nola, Omer, Harry, George, Earl, Joy, and Dean, moved from Kansas to the DeRidder, Louisiana area in 1925. She married Tom Rideout December 23, 1944. They raised three children, Buddy, Tommy, and Merry in Jefferson and Marshall, Texas. Tom died in 1993. Enid moved to Temple in 2005 to be near her daughter, Merry. She was a member of Oak Park United Methodist Church in Temple.
Enid was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; her son, Buddy; and a granddaughter, Megan.
She is survived by her son, Tom Rideout and wife, Peggy; daughter, Merry Wilburn; daughter-in-law, Leana Westergaard; grandchildren, Tim Wilson, Kristen Wilson Dorighi and husband, John, Jeff Rideout and wife, Stephanie, and Josh Wilburn; and great-grandchildren, Peter, Ben, and Nina Dorighi.
In lieu of flowers, Enid loved Oak Park Methodist Church, 5505 S. 31st Street, Temple, TX 76502. She also loved her wonderful caregivers from Providence Hospice, 6700 Sanger Ave., Waco, TX 76710
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX 76708
254-752-5900
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.