Erika (Riki) Yow
JEFFERSON — Graveside services for Erika (Riki) Graves Yow, 78, are scheduled for Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 2pm in the Oakwood Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Dennis Morris officiating and under the direction of Haggard Funeral Home.
Erika (Riki) Graves Yow born August 1,1943 in Vienna, Austria passed from this life April 25,2022 in Jefferson, TX at her home.
Preceded in death by her Parents; Bill and Hertha Maria Kleindopf and George Jinks.
She is survived by one brother Gerhard Jinks (Joan) Lexington Kentucky; one daughter Cindy Bollman (Ricky) of Jefferson;three grandchildren, Nicholas Moore (Ashley) of McKinney, Texas, Heather Biddy (Caleb) of Jefferson, Texas, and Ryan Bollman of Gilmer, Texas; 5 great- grandchildren Liam and Taylor Moore, Skylar, Tyler, and Madelyn Biddy.
A special thank you to Texas Home Health Hospice for assisting in her loving care at the end of her life.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.