Erma Dean Sullivan
JEFFERSON — Graveside Services for Erma Sullivan, 88, of Marshall, Texas will be held 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Oakwood Cemetery, Jefferson, Texas with Rev. Virginia Pevey officiating under the direction of Haggard Funeral Home of Jefferson. Mrs. Sullivan was born on October 9, 1933, in Arkansas to Richard and Rachel Harrison and passed away Tuesday December 14, 2021, at Magnolia Place in Jefferson, Texas.
Mrs. Sullivan loved to fish with her family. She also loved to play bingo and do crafts at Magnolia Place.
She is survived by her sons Richard Olivo (Patti) of Arlington, Texas and Tony Sullivan (Monika) of Jefferson, Texas. A granddaughter, Kelly Mullican (Shannon) of Gladewater Texas, three great grandsons, Noah, Elijah, and Jackson Mullican, and a dear friend and nursing home roommate Margot Banks.
Mrs. Sullivan was preceded in death by her parents; her husband’s Richard Charles Olivo and Charlie Gordon Sullivan; sister, Imogene Crisp; brother, Stanley Harrison; and an infant sister.
