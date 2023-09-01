Ernest Choyce
WASKOM- Services for “Mr. CHOYCE” will be held at Winnfield Funeral Home in Shreveport, LA Saturday, Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 1st from 1 - 5p.m. Online tributes and a complete view of the obit may be made at www.winnfieldfuneralhome-shreveport.com.
