Estella Marie Cooks
MARSHALL Mrs. Estella Marie Cooks, daughter of the late Augustus Anderson, Sr. and Estella Harris Anderson, was born August 18, 1938 in Elysian Fields, Harrison County, Texas. At an early age, she united with Elysian Fields Baptist Church. She was educated in Elysian Fields Public Schools. She was united in Holy Matrimony with Charlie Leroy Cooks, who preceded her in death. Estella worked at Mrs. Bairds Bread Company and held various jobs during her working career. She retired from Texas Home Healthcare as a certified nurse aide. She touched many patients life as a thoughtful and caring healthcare provider. Mrs. Cooks departed this life on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, brothers, and daughter (Andrea Cook Kemp). Survivors: sons, Kenneth (Thecela), Craig (Ann), Shawn (Natasha), Barry (Kim); daughter LaSharon and special daughter Zenia. Also, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. She will truly be missed but never forgotten.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.