Ethel Louise "Pat" Harless

Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain, heavier early. High 57F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.