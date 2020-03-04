Ethel Louise Pat Harless
MARSHALL, TX Ethel Louise Pat Harless, 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Marshall, TX on Saturday February 29th, 2020. She was born on June 12, 1931 in Fort Worth, TX. She married Wilbert Oliver Curt Harless in 1947. They made their home in Marshall, TX in 1951.
Pat took great pride in raising her beloved children. Her favorite aspect of life was being a mother. She retired as a Deputy Clerk for the District Clerk Office at the County Court House after 10 years of service. In her free time, she loved reading her bible, fishing, working in her yard, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family will always remember her positive attitude and great sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Eunice Evans; her brother, Henry Bud Evans; her sister, Daisy Nell Evans; her husband, Curt Harless; her daughter, Laura Sue Harbour; her son, Phillip Harvey Harless; her son, Anthony Clay Harless; and her grandson, Alexander Clay Harless.
She is survived by five grandchildren; Jerry Harbour of Frisco, TX; David Harbour of Houston, TX; Erin Dowdle of Frisco, TX; Curt Harless of Bossier City, LA; Rachel Strawn of Oklahoma City, OK; three great-grandchildren; Kayley Harbour, Hayden Harless, and Ellington Dowdle. She is also survived by her son-in-law, David Harbour of Longview, TX; daughter-in-law, Jamie Harless of Frisco, TX; and daughter-in-law, Terry Phoenix of Jefferson, TX.
A time of visitation with her family will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery, Marshall, TX. Services to Celebrate Pat's Life will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery.
Pat took great pride in raising her beloved children. Her favorite aspect of life was being a mother. She retired as a Deputy Clerk for the District Clerk Office at the County Court House after 10 years of service. In her free time, she loved reading her bible, fishing, working in her yard, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family will always remember her positive attitude and great sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Eunice Evans; her brother, Henry Bud Evans; her sister, Daisy Nell Evans; her husband, Curt Harless; her daughter, Laura Sue Harbour; her son, Phillip Harvey Harless; her son, Anthony Clay Harless; and her grandson, Alexander Clay Harless.
She is survived by five grandchildren; Jerry Harbour of Frisco, TX; David Harbour of Houston, TX; Erin Dowdle of Frisco, TX; Curt Harless of Bossier City, LA; Rachel Strawn of Oklahoma City, OK; three great-grandchildren; Kayley Harbour, Hayden Harless, and Ellington Dowdle. She is also survived by her son-in-law, David Harbour of Longview, TX; daughter-in-law, Jamie Harless of Frisco, TX; and daughter-in-law, Terry Phoenix of Jefferson, TX.
A time of visitation with her family will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery, Marshall, TX. Services to Celebrate Pat's Life will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.