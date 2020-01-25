Etta Marie Wilkerson Shires
MARSHALL A graveside service for Mrs. Etta Marie Wilkerson Shires, 93, of Marshall, Texas will be held at 3:30p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Restland Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 prior to the graveside at Downs Funeral Home.
Mrs. Shires was born on December 16, 1926 to her parents, Eugene S. and Eunice Mims Wilkerson. Mrs. Shires passed away on January 24, 2020.
Mrs. Shires is survived by her three daughters, Lynda Mangum, Treasa White, and Cynthia (Randy) Williamson; three grandchildren, Karen (Mark) Taylor, Sharon (David) Warbington and Christopher Stutzman; two great-grandchildren, Kelsey Spano and Garrett (Chloe) Breeding; three great-great-grandchildren, Greyson Thomas, Paislee Thomas, and Hayden Breeding. Mrs. Shires is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, George A. Shires.
Serving as active pallbearers will be Mrs. Shires nephews.
