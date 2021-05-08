Eugene Robinson
JEFFERSON Eugene Robinson was born in Wynne Arkansas to Irene Strickland. He joined the Army as a Medic in June 1954, and was honorably discharged in July 1956 (Kansas). While attending Texas College in Tyler, Texas, Eugene met his wife Ida M. Robinson. They married on July 29, 1961. Eugene received a Masters in Education from Texas College, and taught several years before moving with his family to Jefferson, Texas. Upon arrival, he was first employed as a teacher, then Blackburn Syrup, and lastly Thiokol Ammunition?all the while, nurturing his passion in Politics. He was influential in the desegregation of Jefferson I.S.D., and also served as President of the local NAACP. Eugene was the first, and only, Black person to have held the position of County Commissioner for Marion County, Texas. Spiritually, Eugene made a home for himself at Shady Grove Church of Christ, where he served faithfully until he was called home! Eugene is the 2nd of 7 siblings. He is survived by his younger sister, Claudia Landrum, of Rockford, Illinois. Eugene also leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Ida M. Robinson, his children Beverly K. Gunter, Don A. Robinson (Cynthia), Silas Eric Robinson (Christine), Eugene Rafael Robinson and Terenda Regina Robinson along with a host of grand and great-grand children, nieces, and nephews. Through his confession in the Lord Jesus Christ (his death, burial, and resurrection), scripture lets us know that Eugene is no longer with his earthly body but ever present with the Lord.
Mr. Robinson was born July 12, 1931 in Wynne, Arkansas and passed away on April 30, 2021, at home in Jefferson, Texas.
Memorial Services for Mr. Eugene Robinson will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11:00am at his home church, Shady Grove Church of Christ and a repast will follow.
Burial will be held at Dallas Fort Worth Memorial Cemetery in Grand Prairie, Texas on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 2:30pm. Face Mask Are Required!
