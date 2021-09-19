Eunice Ophelia (Selph) Bettis
MARSHALL — Eunice Ophelia (Selph) Bettis was born on July 29, 1930, to George and Wilma (Rodgers) Selph in Sparkman, Arkansas. Eunice went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 8, 2021, at the age of 91. Visitation was held on Sunday, September 12, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home, from 2 to 4 p.m. A graveside service was held on Monday, September 13, in Sparkman, Arkansas. Eunice (“Mimi”) is survived by her daughters, Delores (Jim) Houston and Joy (Ron) Walsh, all of Marshall, Texas; granddaughters, Amanda Houston Sewell of Marshall, Texas, Sarah Shaughnessy Melton (Josh), of Houston, Texas, and Caren Shaughnessy of Houston, Texas; great-grandchildren, Wes Henderson, Katie Sewell, Aaron Sewell, and Christian Sewell, all of Marshall, Texas; and one great-great-grandchild, Kimberly Henderson. She is also survived by her sisters, Ola Merle Wingfield, of Arkadelphia, Arkansas, Margie Nutt, of Sparkman, Arkansas, Judy Hollingsworth, of Sparkman, Arkansas, and her brother, Carroll Selph, of Gurdon, Arkansas; her sister-in-law, Marguerite Harris, of Camden, Arkansas; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and special friends. Eunice was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Wallace Bettis; her parents; and her sister, Lavelle Taylor. Eunice and Wallace moved to Marshall in 1949, where Wallace worked for Natural Gas Pipeline of America until his retirement. They were longtime members of Central Baptist Church. They loved their church family and enjoyed travelling with the Wise Old Owls (WOO) senior adult group. Eunice was a homemaker, and she loved cooking for her friends and family. There was nothing better than spending a Saturday morning at Mimi’s house with a big pan of freshly-baked biscuits! The family would like to thank the staff at Oakwood House and Marshall Hospice for taking such good care of our Mimi. On-line condolences may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
