Evelyn Inez Callaway
MARSHALL Beloved wife, cherished mother and treasured grandmother, Evelyn Inez (Davidson) Callaway, age 81, passed away on March 25, 2021. Evelyn was born in Marshall, Texas on November 12, 1939. She is survived by her loving husband, Charles Benge Callaway, three children and several grandchildren. Evelyn was a loyal Marshall native all of her life. She only recently relocated to North Las Vegas, Nevada with her husband to be closer to her daughter and family. Evelyn was well loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Online condolences may be offered www.meadowbrookfh.com
