Evelyn Wyatt Sibley
MARSHALL, TX Evelyn Wyatt Sibley, 94, of Marshall, TX passed away on December 6, 2019 in Longview. Being known to have been a very beautiful person all of her life, Evelyn was born August 17, 1925 in Marshall to Dr. Chares Arthur Wyatt and Carrie Elizabeth Allen Wyatt. She attended Marshall public schools, graduated from Marshall High School in 1943 and went on to receive her Bachelor of Arts in Education from Texas Women's University. After graduating from TWU, she met and later married Dr. Lonnie C. Sibley, Jr. December 27, 1948 in Marshall, TX. He would precede her in death on May 21, 1992.
Mrs. Sibley is survived by her sister, Carolyn Bruner of Stephenville, TX; son, Lonnie C. Sibley III and his wife Shawna of Waco; daughter, Carrie Jeanette Sibley Shrader of Houston; grandchildren, Lynea J. Upson and her husband Jay of Plano, Karyl Patredus and her husband John of Frisco, York Rauhut and his wife Julia of Austin, Joel Shrader of Cypress, TX, Jenna Morgenroth and her husband Josh of Houston, and Joni Shrader of Fort Worth; great grandchildren, Preston Patredus, Charlotte Patredus, and Jade Morgenroth, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and five siblings.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, graveside services only at Algoma Cemetery, North, Marshall,TX. Services are being held under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home.
