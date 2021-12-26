Ewell Gene Pardue, Jr.
MARSHALL — A memorial service for Ewell Gene Pardue, Jr., 53, of Marshall, Texas will be held at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas.
He was born on May 16, 1968, in Shreveport, La to Ewell Pardue, Sr. and Wanda Mullanix and passed away on December 20, 2021, at his home in Marshall, Texas.
He loved shooting guns, supporting the New Orleans Saints and the LSU Tigers, even when they were terrible. He enjoyed cooking and hanging out with his best friend Hershey in his 2 years of retirement after working for Super 1 Foods for 35 years.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ewell Pardue, Sr.; father-in-law, George Gregory; mother-in-law, Ethel Ezernack; son-in-law, Windell Wyatt and grandparents, Delores and Samuel Mullanix.
He is survived by his mother, Wanda Mullanix Pardue; wife, Sharon Pardue; children, Casey Wyatt, Thomas Lopez and Sarah Pardue; brother, Charles Pardue; sister-in-law, Michelle Pardue; niece, Emily Pardue; sister, Angela Gregory; nephew, Samuel Gregory; aunt and uncle, Leilani Brown and Tony Brown and grandchildren, Parker and Caleb Wyatt.
