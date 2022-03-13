Fairest Opal George
MARSHALL — Fairest Opal Flanagan George was born January 7, 1934, deceased March 10, 2022, Marshall, Texas.
Funeral service at Downs Funeral Home Marshall, Texas, Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. and burial to follow at Liberty Cemetery in Harleton, Texas. Family visitation will be Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the funeral home. Heavenly eulogy spoken by Donald Seals, Mary Becher and Billie Brewer.
She was a devoted housewife and mother. Her home was filled with family and extended family who came to visit or just to share a family meal. Her home was a place for anyone to come and have fun and just be themselves. She loved all who came into her home.
Mrs. Fairest Opal Flanagan George is preceded in death by her husband Elmer Ray George, daughter Pamela Rae George, father, Frank Melton Flanagan, mother, Josephine Armstrong Flanagan, stepmother Jennie Irene Logan Flanagan, sister Annie Lou Flanagan “Sal”, Minnie Bell Flanagan, Joe Ruth Flanagan, brother Frank Junior Flanagan “Brother”, son-in-law Stuart Lynn Seals and son-in-law Alvin Lee Jones.
Fairest George is survived by her sister Margie Flanagan Adkins, and brother Kenneth Flanagan (Carol) both of Marshall.
She is also survived by her children, Claudia Inman (David) of Hallsville, Allen George (Shelley) of Marshall, Judy George Seals of Harleton, Angelie George Jones of Woodlawn, Dona Rae George of Marshall, and Bruce O’Neil George (Kerri) of Waco.
Grandchildren are Jennifer Inman of Hallsville, Alicia George Hudson (Shawn) of Houston, Candice George Crawford (James) of Cypress, Brett George (Kristen) of Port Edwards, Wisconsin; Andy Seals (Kristin) of Whitehouse, Selena Seals Nealy (Preston) of Harleton, Virginia Opal Jones of Woodlawn, Mary Jones Becher (Keith) of Cypress, Angela Jones Mentz (Billy) of Sheveport, Chris Jones (Kimberly) of Marshall, Kalon Anthony of Grapevine, Brandee George Cross (Colin) of Cave Creek, Arizona and Brooklyn George Bolton (Aryn) of Waco.
Great-Grandchildren include: Luke, Chris. Rachel, Caroline, David, Jackson, Addison, Kinsley, Landry, Carter, Allie, Aven, Kayela, Julie, Preston Jase, Grace, Morgan, Joseph, Lauren, Ashley, Beau, Sawyer, Clayton, Creizler, Bonnie, Eden, Judah and Haven.
Great-Great-Grandchild is Eastyn. Fairest George has numerous nieces and nephews and extended family members. Also, she had a deep love for James, Barbara and LaDell.
