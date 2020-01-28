Flora Ilene Evans- Van Hecke
MARSHALL, TX Funeral Services for Mrs. Flora Ilene Evans-Van Hecke, 84, will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Marshall, TX. Rev. Michael Richard of First Assembly of God will be officiating. A Visitation will be held at Sullivan Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Mrs. Flora Ilene Evans-Van Hecke was born January 9, 1936 in Marshall, TX to King and Tennie Evans and passed from this life into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 24, 2020 in Shreveport, LA.
Mrs. Evans-Van Hecke was a long time member of First Assembly of God in Marshall, TX. She was a retired bookkeeper who adored every member of her family and loved each one equally and strongly. Ilene walked each day as a Christian woman who loved, served, and ministered to anyone in need. Her children, grandchildren, brothers, and sisters were her world.
Ilene Evans-VanHecke was preceded in death by her husband Jerome Van Hecke, her parents; her sister, Anna Blondie Evans; and brothers, Wendell Evans, Raymond Harwell, and Robert Evans. She is survived by her children, Wendell Perritt and wife Lynn, Cindi Mcdonald and husband Steve, Shawn Van Hecke and wife Lillie; grandchildren, Coby Perritt, Mara Hartsell, Madison Van Hecke, McKayla Van Hecke; siblings, Addis Harwell, Hal Evans, Kate Dee Langston, Gary Evans and wife Linda, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives friends, and her faithful pup Inkie. Mrs. Flora Ilene Evans-Van Hecke is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
The Van Hecke Family would like to extend their gratitude and love to Rev. Michael and Mrs. Diana Richard, Dr. and Mrs. Jack Baldwin, Mr. Sam Cundiff, all of the members of her beloved church. The Family would also like to express their gratitude to St. Joseph's Hospice for their care and compassion for Mrs. Evans-Van Hecke.
