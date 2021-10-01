Frank Brazeal Jr.
SHREVEPORT — Funeral services for Frank Brazeal, 86, of Shreveport, will be held at 11 AM on October 1, 2021 at the Colonial Gardens Cemetery Chapel in Marshall, Texas. He passed away, at home, on September 28, 2021. The Reverend Murray Hodge will officiate.
Mr. Brazeal was born to Frank and Nadene Brazeal on March 19, 1935 in McKinney, Texas. He graduated from Marshall High School in 1953 and The University of Texas at Austin in 1957 with a degree in business. He was the first person in the Brazeal family to graduate from college and was a United States Army Veteran. He was married to George Ann Munden from May 27,1960 until her death on July 26, 2005. They attended First Methodist Church in Longview, where they taught third grade Sunday School for seventeen years.
Frank was a steady, solid person as he only had two jobs in his entire career. He worked in the accounting sections of Thiokol for nine years and Texas Eastman where he retired after 31 years. He was an adored husband, father, grandfather, father-in -law and son. He was a great father who did not talk it, he did it. Never missing an event or being there when needed. Tough but fair and the epitome of the words, FATHER and PAPA. He was respected which is a strong word often used but, in his case, very true.
After George Ann’s death, he married Peggy Matheny of Shreveport on October 26,2008 and they were together until his death. They were a match as both had lost long time spouses. They were excellent companions and enjoyed multiple trips together. Peggy’s family accepted him and were wonderful through the years. Peggy and Michell, her daughter, went above and beyond in the last months of his life. Their efforts are much appreciated by all.
He was preceded in death by his wife, George Ann, son, Brent Munden Brazeal, and his mother and father.
He is survived by son and daughter-in law, Franklin Blake and Vicki Jean Brazeal of Rockwall, Texas, three grandchildren who were the loves of his life, Linzlee Elizabeth Brazeal and Brenten Blake Brazeal of Dallas, Lanee Weldon and husband, Brent, of Rockwall as well as a great grandchild, one year old William Blake Weldon, of Rockwall. Also, Mary Ann Harkins, his cousin but really sister, and her husband, Earl Harkins, who was his dearest friend since grade school along with their children, Bob Harkins, and Kellye Hawes of Dallas. Wife, Peggy and her children Jeff and Michell Thomas of Shreveport and Mitch and Dana Matheny of Memphis, Tennessee. He is also survived by four step grandchildren and their spouses and three step great grandchildren.
Any flower donations for the family can be sent to Centuries Memorial Funeral Home before the service takes place and any memorial donations can be made to a charity of your choice to honor Mr. Brazeal.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.