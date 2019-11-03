Frank Leonard Sepulvado
MARSHALL Frank Leonard Sepulvado, age 88, passed away in Shreveport, LA on Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was born in Zwolle, LA on June 28, 1931 to Selina and H.M. Sepulvado. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Ruby Sepulvado, Floyd Sepulvado, Clayton Sepulvado, Edward Sepulvado and Ruth Young. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jean Sepulvado; daughters, Tammy Morton and her husband, Benny, of Linden, TX, Paula Matter and her husband, Tom, of Dallas, TX, Amy Ellis and her husband, James, of Marshall, TX and Evelyn Sepulvado of Marshall, TX; his grandchildren, Mandy Sepulvado, Rochelle Francis, Lacey Farrington, Brenton Westbrook and Maria Martinez; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Tia King, Peighton and Preston Telano, Tori, Johnny and Ellie Foster, and Benji Farrington as well as his great-great-grandchild, Kylo King. He also left behind his beloved dogs, JBird and Spot. Frank proudly and honorably served in the United States Army. He lived in Marshall, TX for 56 years and worked for Garrison Metal Products before starting his own business, Sepulvado Sheet Metal, for 31 years. Frank loved being surrounded by his family and enjoyed hunting, fishing and relaxing in his recliner with his dog by his side. He was deeply loved and will be missed by many. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 6:00pm, Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 6:30pm-8:00pm at following the Rosary at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Monsignor Zach Kunnakkattuthara officiating. Pallbearers will be Benny Morton, James Ellis, Ronnie Fitch, Mark McNeese, Cody Hiett and Arnold Hiett. Interment to follow at New Grover Cemetery in Marshall, TX. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
