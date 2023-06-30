Frank Willard Black
MARSHALL — Frank Willard Black, (91) passed away after a long illness on May 10, 2023 in Round Rock, Texas. He was born on April 27, 1932 in Marshall, Texas to Willard and Maria Fogle Black.
Frank was a Christian, a Navy veteran of the Korean War, a Master Carpenter, a Mason, a Master Gardener and a long time resident of San Leon.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Don and Martha, his first wife Dovey, her daughter, 2 of Dovey’s grandchildren and recently his second wife, Betty Spencer Black.
He is survived by Betty’s children Buster Spencer (Marsha), Patricia Spencer Villalobos (Daniel), Linda Spencer Covin (Steven), 7 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren, his nephew Gregg Black, nieces, Danice Keithley and Ann Castillo, great niece Sheila Hughes and Dovey’s grandchildren Amber, Gary Dale and Jerry Bartuska.
Funeral service and internment at Hayes Grace Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at noon.
