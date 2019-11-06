Franklyn A. Gardiner
MARSHALL A Memorial Mass for Mr. Franklyn A. Gardiner, age 94, will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marshall, TX. Officiating will be Reverend Monsignor Zach Kunnakkattuthara and Father Denzil Vithanage. A Rosary will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. Mass at St. Joseph Church in Marshall, TX.
Franklyn Arthur Gardiner was born November 4, 1924 in Blodgett Mills, NY to Clarence Gardiner and Mary Burt Gardiner and passed from this life November 3, 2019 in Marshall, TX.
Mr. Gardiner completed school in New York, served in the Army Air Corp as an officer in WWII, and would go on to graduate from Cornell University with a master's degree in chemical engineering. Franklyn married the love of his life, Barbara Johnston Gardiner, on June 15, 1948 in Harlingen, TX. They would move to and make their home in Marshall, TX in 1966. Mr. Gardiner retired from Thiokol after over 30 years as a chemical engineer in research and development. Franklyn was a devout Catholic, and a long time parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church, serving in the Knights of Columbus for much of his life. Mr. Gardiner enjoyed spending his free time hunting, cooking, gardening, and playing poker with his poker buddies. He was an honest, caring, and kind man who loved his wife, children, and grandchildren above all.
Franklyn A. Gardiner was preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Gardiner; son, Doug Gardiner; his parents; one brother Bill Buster Gardiner; and a sister, Mary Wright. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years; his children, Fred Gardiner and wife Deb, Dorothy McIntosh, Alice Ortiz, Kathryn Busby, and Ted Gardiner and wife Lineth; grandchildren, Tina Coleman, Rebecca Gilpin, Robert Gardiner, Lucy Gomez, Angie Garcia, Michael Busby, Cynthia Coots, and Franklyn Gardiner, 9 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Franklyn Arthur Gardiner is much loved and will be greatly missed.
The Gardiner family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff at Heritage House in Marshall, TX for their special love and care for Mr. Gardiner.
In lieu of flowers the Gardiner family requests that memorials be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church at 410 N. Alamo, Marshall, TX, 75670.
