G.W. Hickey
CROSSROADS A funeral service for G.W. Hickey, Jr. of Crossroads will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 2:00p.m. at Downs Funeral Home. C.J. Michel will officiate the service. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Downs Funeral Home.
G. W. Hickey, Jr, 82, of Crossroads was born on April 15, 1938 in Waskom, Texas to his parents, George W. Hickey, Sr. and Jewell Brown Hickey. Mr. Hickey passed away on January 12, 2021 at his family home. He was a proud member of the NRA and Texas Rifle Association. He enjoyed attending gun shows, hunting, and just spending time at the family farm.
Mr. Hickey is survived by his son, George Hickey, III and wife, Barbara of Elysian Fields, TX; daughter, Debra Richardson and husband, Danny of Marshall, TX; sister, JoNell Mixon of Ennis, TX; grandchildren, Brooke Stepp and husband, Justin, Baylee Hickey, and Blair Pounds and husband, Ben; great-grandchildren, Courtland Stepp and Allison Blair Stepp, and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families.
Mr. Hickey is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Lawless Hickey; parents, George W. Hickey, Sr. and Jewell Brown Hickey; brothers, John Hickey, Sr. and Charles Hickey.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that any donations be made to Hearts Way Hospice of North East Texas.
Online condolences may be made at www.downsfuneralhome.com
