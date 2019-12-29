Gail Hatfield
LONGVIEW, TX Graveside Services will be held for Mrs. Gail Davis Hatfield, age 82, of Longview, TX on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. The Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery in Marshall, TX. Bro. Charles Hunt of Woodland Hills Baptist Church in Longview, TX will be officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX.
Mrs. Hatfield went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 27, 2019 in Longview, TX surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 16, 1937 in Red River, LA to Wyatt and Mildred Davis.
Mrs. Hatfield graduated from Lecomte High School in 1956. Gail would marry the love of her life, Mr. William H. Hatfield on August 2, 1980. Together, they worked side by side at McDonalds for 18 years. In their free time, they loved traveling the country together in their motor home. Gail was a loving and devoted wife and Mimi who took great care of her children. Birthdays were always special with Gail singing her rendition of Happy Birthday, and making her famous chocolate cake.
Mrs. Hatfield was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Herbert Davis. She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years; children Danny Butler, Todd Butler and wife Karen, and Amy Epperson; grandchildren, Chase Butler, Ashley Orr and husband Trent, Channing Butler, Cody Butler, and Anna Key and husband Tanner; great grandchildren, Cannon Butler, Cooper Butler, Madden Butler, Sydney Orr, and Tripp Orr; two brothers; Billy Davis and Wayne Davis, and numerous other family, and friends. Mrs. Gail Hatfield is dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
The Hatfield family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the caregivers and staff at Hawkins Creek Assisted Living and to Heart to Heart Hospice for their love and care.
