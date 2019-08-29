Gale Culpepper
NACOGDOCHES The Homegoing Celebration Services for Gale Culpepper are:
Saturday, August 31, 2019
11:00 am Central
Iron Wheel Baptist Church
820 First Street
Nacogdoches, Texas
Gale was born July 1, 1952 in Marshall, TX
She departed this life on August 22, 2019 at her home. The family respectfully requests that you wear bright colors. We plan to honor Gale by wearing her favorite colors Purple and Gold. Repass to follow at the church (If you have a favorite photo of or with Gale-please bring it for the memory board display at the repass). In lieu of flowers, donations to the Multi-Myeloma Foundation in the name of Gale Culpepper are appreciated. You are welcome to drop in for The Viewing on Friday, August 30, 2019 at any time from:
3:00 p.m. 8:00 pm at:
Sid Roberts Funeral Home
3535 S.E. Stallings Dr.
Nacogdoches, TX 75961
Alana S. Culpepper
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.